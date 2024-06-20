Woodstock Corp Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,240. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

