Woodstock Corp Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of D traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

