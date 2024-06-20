Woodstock Corp Sells 1,068 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 50.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.05. 975,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

