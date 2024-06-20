Woodstock Corp Sells 11,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 2,813,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.