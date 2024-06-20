Woodstock Corp Sells 122 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.05. 232,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

