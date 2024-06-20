Woodstock Corp Sells 17 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.8% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $18.90 on Thursday, hitting $1,075.55. 203,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,303. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,019.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,029.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

