Woodstock Corp Sells 705 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $96.39. 1,249,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

