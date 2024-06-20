Woodstock Corp Sells 79 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 19.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $612.75. 466,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,267. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $442.74 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.26.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

