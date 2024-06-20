World Mobile Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $166.90 million and $1.44 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.