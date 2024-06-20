Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0936 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $88.66 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 947,592,251 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 947,337,578.4338497. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09393511 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $976,750.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.