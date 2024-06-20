Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,385,836 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 278,622,851.7807495 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08208145 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,352,697.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

