Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.32

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 48716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xometry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.