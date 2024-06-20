Yiren Digital (YRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $423.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

