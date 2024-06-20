ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $487,314.08

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $487,314.08 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00031287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.