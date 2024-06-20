Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,739. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

