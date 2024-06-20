ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 855,606 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

