ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $18.95. 855,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,612,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

