Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.63

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 255234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $71,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,193 shares of company stock worth $6,427,858. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 454,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

