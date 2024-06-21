118,067 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 417,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

