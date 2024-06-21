34,397 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

