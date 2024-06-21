4,287 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 606,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,295. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

