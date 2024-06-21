43,828 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 60.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.98. 7,511,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.98. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

