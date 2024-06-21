4,590 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 26,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.