839 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,794,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $263.80. The stock had a trading volume of 807,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,458. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.