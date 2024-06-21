Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. 1,416,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.