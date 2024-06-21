ABBC Coin Market Capitalization Hits $11.99 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $608,240.26 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
ABBC Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.