Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 406537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.90.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Featured Stories

