ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,342 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,187,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.75 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,473.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

