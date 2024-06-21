Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.50.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.45. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

