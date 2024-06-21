ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.70

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 10397572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ADT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.