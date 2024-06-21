Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 16,200 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $161.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

