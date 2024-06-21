Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $157.89 and last traded at $161.27. 23,559,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 65,756,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

