Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 129,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 214,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.17.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
