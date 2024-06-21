Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AVTE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,109.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,109.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,881,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.