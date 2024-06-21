Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,640.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,881,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

