Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $89.95. 883,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,288. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

