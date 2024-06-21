Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

