Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.72 and last traded at $73.92. 2,502,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,929,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

