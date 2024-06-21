Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

