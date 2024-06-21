Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

Allegion stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

