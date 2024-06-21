Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Director Buys $10,527.92 in Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) Director Nicole R. Tzetzo purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $10,527.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allient Trading Down 0.7 %

Allient stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.60. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $40.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.