Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.49. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 54,373 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 294,989 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.