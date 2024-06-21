Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $278.36 and last traded at $280.98. 98,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 219,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average of $337.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 191.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

