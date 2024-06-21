Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 1.6%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.78 and last traded at $179.09. Approximately 14,542,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,663,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

