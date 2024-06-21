Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 129,215 shares of company stock worth $518,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Altus Power by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.63 million, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.01. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

