Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

About Amarin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 128.7% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.