Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
AMRN opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
