Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 41,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 83,446 shares.The stock last traded at $20.91 and had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.