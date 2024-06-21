American National Bank Acquires 2,015 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,193. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.26.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

