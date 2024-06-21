American National Bank Acquires 2,169 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

American National Bank grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 878.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.15. 703,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,014. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.74. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

