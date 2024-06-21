American National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

American National Bank raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,275. The stock has a market cap of $917.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.50. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.98%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.